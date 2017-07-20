‘We have worked very hard to turn the Post-Ebola economy around, and international stakeholders are pleased with us’ : Finance Minister Momodu Kargbo propounds in New York

FINANCE MINISTER MOMODU KARGBO ( SECOND FROM RIGHT ) ANSWERING QUESTIONS FROM KABS KANU (SECOND FROM LEFT ) . THE INTERVIEW WAS GRACED BY THE PRESENCE OF THE PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVE TO THE UN, AMBASSADOR ADIKALI FODAY SUMAH ( FIRST FROM LEFT ), THE HEAD OF CHANCERY, MR. ALHUSINE SESAY AND DR.SHEKA BANGURA, THE DIRECTOR OF THE CENTRAL PLANNING UNIT AND THE NATIONAL FOCAL POINT FOR SDGs

In what turned out to be a comprehensive presentation replete with hard facts and statistical data, the internationally-renowned economist demonstrated Sierra Leone’s long road to recovery from what opponents of the government had described as a disastrous economic crash , followed by negative prognostications that the government would not be able to pay salaries of public servants or support public services.

The Minister confessed that it had not been a bed of roses .”It has been a lot of hard work, discipline and acceptance of expert advice from development partners , but now we can say that the economy is coming back and buoyancy is knocking at the door, ” he emphasized and demonstrated with compelling statistics.