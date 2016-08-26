We will work diligently with the EITI – President assures

By State House Communication Unit

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma has registered firm commitment that his administration will work diligently with the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) process. He made this commitment when receiving the EITI Chair, Fredrick Reinfeldt and Head of the EITI Secretariat, Jonas Moberg at State House on Thursday August 25, 2016. According to the State House Chief of Staff, Saidu Conton Sesay, who led the delegation, the purpose of the visit was to follow up on domestic development and chart the road map on the EITI process.

President Koroma noted the importance of the EITI as a world agency in the management and use of natural resources adding, that Sierra Leone being a participant of the EITI process will significantly be beneficial to national development. Welcoming the new measures of the process, he informed that his administration has introduced processes and measures which will increase revenue generation and propel national development.