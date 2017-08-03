There are obvious reasons why it is hallucinatory for any coalition to make any mark in the 2018 elections.

The human mind takes a he long time to have information inculcated into it – for that information to trigger a break away from political mindsets; or, radical action.

People can shift away from the political status quo when there is flagrant and visible repression in a country, and the people yearn for Freedom. The reverse is the case over the past nine years. Over 50 private radio stations operate in the country in every district, and over 70 private newspapers – unfettered and uncensored (With a population of just 7 million people, Sierra Leone probably has the densest free media in Africa today). Political party leaders are freely moving about the country and speaking freely using all media.