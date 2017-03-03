Why we must give APC another mandate

Gibril Kamara, esq
If our mothers,sisters,nieces and aunts now have a right to claim free healthcare treatment for their babies and pregnancies which they did not have before, then give the APC another mandate.
If you had 2 to 3 days to travel from Freetown to Conakry and Conakry to Freetown, but now have 3 to 4 hours to cover the same distance, vote the APC again, and to register don’t be late.
If the Congo Cross-Lumley – Lakkah Road was deplorable narrow two lane road but now tarred four lane road,trust the APC and ignore the others.
If our city towns lacked tarred roads,but can boost of same now, then continue with the APC to climb the development ladders .
If only 40 years and above could be cabinet ministers then,but now have 35 years and below as ministers, then the APC shall the young trust.
If electricity was a wish then but now a command, continue to command the APC after 2018 by choosing the APC first.
If women had minimal voice in governance but now have greater, then don’t allow others to make their lives bitter.
Vote the APC again and make the lives of Sierra Leoneans greater.
Imagine where Sierra Leone was 9 years ago under the green party and where it is now and where it will be 11 years from now under another APC regime.
Greater prosperity and social-economic stability all will see.
Watch,listen and act for the APC.
To prevent our country from another political,social and economic crisis.
For the APC will continue to keep you in constant socioeconomic and political bliss.
Not like those who want to keep your dreams deem.
Gibrilla Kamara Esq
The true son of the sun.
Make the APC First Campaign a success.