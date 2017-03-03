Why we must give APC another mandate

Gibril Kamara, esq

If our mothers,sisters,nieces and aunts now have a right to claim free healthcare treatment for their babies and pregnancies which they did not have before, then give the APC another mandate.

If you had 2 to 3 days to travel from Freetown to Conakry and Conakry to Freetown, but now have 3 to 4 hours to cover the same distance, vote the APC again, and to register don’t be late.



If the Congo Cross-Lumley – Lakkah Road was deplorable narrow two lane road but now tarred four lane road,trust the APC and ignore the others.

If our city towns lacked tarred roads,but can boost of same now, then continue with the APC to climb the development ladders .

If only 40 years and above could be cabinet ministers then,but now have 35 years and below as ministers, then the APC shall the young trust.

If electricity was a wish then but now a command, continue to command the APC after 2018 by choosing the APC first.

If women had minimal voice in governance but now have greater, then don’t allow others to make their lives bitter.

Vote the APC again and make the lives of Sierra Leoneans greater.