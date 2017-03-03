“Winning the next elections is crucial” – APC Chief tells Youth League

By State House Communication Unit

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma in his capacity as Chairman and Leader of the All People’s Congress yesterday Thursday March 2, 2017, said that wining the next general elections would be crucial to sustain the development and achievements of the APC over the years. He therefore called on all party members to conduct themselves well and ensure that the party wins the next elections with outstanding victory.

The president was speaking to representatives of the National Executive of the Youth League led by the Minister of Youth Affairs Bai Mamoud Bangura, who were at State House to formally invite the president to their forthcoming National Conference slated for 23rd, 24th, and 25th March 2017, at the Bai Bureh Hall in Port Loko.

Accepting the invite, President Koroma thanked the executive for what he described as “proper coordination and determination” to hold this year’s National Youth League Conference on schedule. “It is because of your hard work and determination that we are trying as a party to expose you more,” he told the sunny youth, adding that the party has a great future and that the youth are indeed giving the party abundant hope.

The Leader and Chairman however cautioned the Youth League about two prong challenges ahead – the transition challenge and the general global trend which he entreated all to face those challenges with courage and endurance.

He said there are lots of negative anticipations of the forthcoming party conference but however expressed optimism that the APC convention will be conducted on safe grounds and that its members will come out as a united family with stronger determination to win the next elections.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth Affairs expressed his heartfelt thanks and appreciation for what the president has done for the youth in terms of strength and exposure to public office. He said the statesmanship demonstrated by President Koroma inspired the League to come up with the theme for the proposed conference: “Inclusion of Young People in Governance…a promise fulfilled.” He requested the president to serve as keynote speaker and also as Grand-Chief Patron.

Giving the vote of thanks, the Publicity Secretary of the APC Youth League Marie Tambaka Kamara profoundly thanked the president for making them realise their potentials as youth and promised to work as a team for the general good of the party. “We shall continue to build on the solid foundation you have built in the party,” Madam Kamara vowed.

http://statehouse.gov.sl/…/1716-winning-the-next-elections-…