MEDIA ALERT : Alpha Timbo Jalloh to take Elizabeth Brewah’s hand in traditional marriage

Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Brewah and Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Kargbo of Moreno Valley California proudly announce the vows renewal and tenth anniversary of their daughter Elizabeth Brewah’s traditional wedding to Mr. Alpha Timbo Jalloh.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at four o’clock at Anaheim United Methodist Church. It will be officiated by Pastor Bai Sesay and scripture readings will be performed by Christine Moigula Jones, Princess Aubee, and Dinah Thomas.

The couple will host a seated dinner and reception at Bombay Banquet Hall near Disneyland at Anaheim California. On the eve of the wedding, the bride’s parents will host a rehearsal dinner at Palmdale California.

The groom is the son of the late Mr. Momodu Sailu Jalloh and the late Haja Aminata Timbo. The bride will be escorted by her father Mr. Jeffery Brewah and she will wear a strapless Casablanca gown of champagne satin and ivory Chantilly lace.

The gown featured hand-embroidered designs and crystals on the bodice and a scalloped semi-cathedral train and was complemented by a birdcage veil by Angela Marie Veils. The bride will carry a hand-tied bouquet of ivory ranunculus, peonies, and lilies of the valley. She will also be wearing an Oscar award winning evening gown marketed by Saks fifth avenue.