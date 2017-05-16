President Koroma turns sod for 7-storey APC building in Freetown

The Chairman and Leader of the APC, President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma today doing the official turning of the sod of the APC/CPC friendship building in Freetown.
This ongoing Construction building is going to be the APC regional headquarters office in the Western Area and the CPC party in China.
The regional Chairman of the APC party in the Western Area, Hon. Capt. Allieu Pat-Sowe confirmed to the APC members and supporters that, this ongoing APC/ CPC friendship building is going to be a 7 story building and under the leadership of the Chairman and Leader of the APC party, President Koroma.
The National Secretary General of the APC party, Amb. Alhaji Foday Yansaneh says that, this friendship building is going to be complete within 7 months and is a 7 story building.
By Koroma APC