CLARION CALL TO RIGHT THINKING SLPP SUPPORTERS TO STAND UP AND STOP THIS MESS IN THEIR PARTY

By Alimamy Issa Kamara :

My views on Maada Bio’s and his Paopa thugs and the tribalist people who are supporting his candidature is that they have the nerve to ask the likes of the chairman and leader of their party, Chief Somana Kapen, and senior SLPPiers that do not support him to give him a chance and they have the audacity to suspend/expel their chairman and other AAA alliance members who aren’t dancing to their tribalistic music.

We all listened and watched as they called their chairman and leader all kinds of names, trying to ridicule him with their tribalistic tones (as if it was a bad thing for a chairman and leader of a party to be independent, and give a level playing ground to all the presidential candidates). We listened and watched as they called him a monkey, telling him to go back to his village. We listened and watched as they said he wasn’t a born SLPPier. We watched as they blocked every single path to progress that they could, staggering the authority of the chairman and leader. We saw the cartoon pictures of him as an oafish by desperate hungry mongrel paopa thugs on social media. We listened as they openly said that they will oppose him at every turn, and they will use all kind of disparaging words against him, and make him as an image of public ridicule.

We watched as they did just that, expelling/suspending him from the party he is heading.. We listened and We watched and paid attention. Now, They are calling others, the disenfranchised and disgruntled party faithfuls of the dysfunctional SLPP party to be tolerant, “To move forward,” “To Get over it, ” and to accept their misguided decision in expelling/suspending their chairman and leader of their dysfunctional party and other party members.

We will not (right thinking Sierraleoneans). We will do our part to make sure this grand old party (SLPP) mistake becomes the embarrassing footnote of our history that it deserves to be, as quickly as possible. We will do our part to limit the damage that this man (Maada Bio and his paopa thugs) can do to our country. Bulk of we right thinking Sierraleoneans will never vote for this alt-right tribalist, violent monster and human rights abuser or ever thinking of going near state house.

We will watch his every move and point out every single mistake and misdeed in a loud and proud voice. Do not call for our tolerance. We’ve tolerated all We can. Now it’s their turn to tolerate ridicule (paopa thugs watch out). Be aware, make no mistake about it, every single thing that goes wrong in our country from this day forward is now Maada Bio’s fault just as much as they thought it was Kapen that is bringing their party into disrepute; with the recent killing in kenema, which Bio still need to answer about Daddy’s death. We find it unreasonable for them to expect from us what they were entirely unwilling to give, Respect for the rule of law.

They will find no shelter here.

WE didn’t. Here’s The basket of deplorables….. alt-right tribalists, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Kleptocratic… The SLPP party is falling from grass to grave…

The entire world knows Maada Bio is unfit and unqualified – everyone knows he wasn’t legitimately elected as SLPP flag bearer in 2012, and they’re trying to do the same thing, to force an unpopular mendecrat candidate, alt-right tribalist, violent monster and human rights abuser, and they’re eliminating those who they think are potential threats to his candidature, by using the tribal card. What is definitely alarming and un-Sierra leonean is their having the guts to stand up and question the legitimacy of this kangaroo nonsense decision against the chairman and leader of their dysfunctional party and other party members, first and foremost by looking at all the facts of the investigations arriving at such lackluster decisions.

The SLPP party has become the laughing stock of the country, sttooping to the lowest level of hatred, and tribalistic political mentality. The actuality of hate and threatening remarks along with physical threats to their chairman and leader and other members of their party who aren’t in support of their tainted and fraud candidate is crystal clear for us to see, and makes it known that the SLPP isn’t a serious political party, with their Horrific tribalistic ideology!!!.