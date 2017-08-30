Congresswoman Bass Calls for $20 Million in Sierra Leone Disaster Relief

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Subcommittee on Africa, and 11 of her colleagues have urged Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to release $20 million in relief for Sierra Leone and other countries devastated by recent mudslides.

The USAID Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance has released $100,000 in aid. Bass and her colleagues in a letter called for an additional $20 million for immediate assistance, which would have a widespread impact across the region.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA)

“With hundreds dead, more missing, and the threat of a cholera outbreak looming, we must do our part in providing lifesaving assistance to Sierra Leone,” Rep. Bass said. “The situation there remains dire as rainfall continues, slowing recovery efforts and bringing the threat of further mudslides. In addition to immediate life preserving support, this proactive approach combats the real possibility of another severe disease outbreak. We must ramp up relief efforts and join the international community and the region to provide increased aid to assist Sierra Leone during this extraordinary time of need. My thoughts are with the thousands affected during this difficult time.”

“Sierra Leone’s emergence from the 2014 Ebola crisis demonstrates the resilience of the country and its citizens,” said Congressman Eliot L. Engel (D-NY), Ranking Member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. “It is important for the United States to provide support to those affected by this most recent crisis so that Sierra Leone can continue on the road to recovery and prevent the flooding and catastrophic mudslides from taking a greater toll.”

“In the wake of this catastrophic landslide, we must do everything possible to provide aid and support to the people of Sierra Leone,” Congresswoman Barbara Lee (D-CA), said. “Additionally, the threat of a cholera outbreak must be taken seriously as this rainy season continues. This is a matter of life and death, and the United States and our global community have a responsibility to help see Sierra Leone through this tragedy.”

Others who co-signed the letter are: Reps. Gregory Meeks; James P. McGovern; Donald Payne Jr.; Adriano Espaillat; Hank Johnson; David Cicilline; Yvette Clarke; Keith Ellison; and, Thomas Suozzi. Congresswoman Bass Calls for $20 Million in Sierra Leone Disaster Relief

CULLED FROM THE BLACK STAR NEWS