Sierra Leone Government establishes emergency centres

Deputy Minister of Information and Communication, Cornelius Deveaux has told journalists in Freetown that government has established three emergency centres at Regent Village, Lumley and Ross Road Police Stations to register affected persons.
Government cannot ascertain the total number of deaths at the moment.
President Koroma to address the nation shortly on the incidents.
The deputy Minister said many corpses have been discovered and the military and youths are still on the search.
Affected communities are, sugar-loaf, Regent, Motormeh, Kamayamah, Kaningo, Dworzak, New England, Kroobay, Mountain Cut, George Brook, Big Warf and Wellington are seriously affected as a result of the heavy downpour of rain major flooding and landslide incidents.
The deputy Minister also confirmed the illness and hospitalization of Minister of Information and Communication, Mohamed Bangura but says it has nothing to do with today’s flooding and landslide incidents.
