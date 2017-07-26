ACC recovers over Le 300 Million in the last three months

By: Abubakarr TurayThe Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has in the last three months recovered three hundred and thirty-three million Leones (Le 333,000,000) of public funds and revenue, which otherwise would have gone into private pockets.

Ady Macauley Esq., Commissioner of ACC, said, the recoveries are consistent with the Agenda for Prosperity and the work of the Commission, as they strive to ensure and maintain a robust social and economic environment through the elimination of graft.

According to Commissioner Macauley, one hundred and twenty-eight million Leones (Le 128,000,000) was recovered from a public institution which had continued to a staff that had left the employment.



Also, one hundred and five million Leones (Le 105,000,000) was recovered as a result of the recently concluded overt operation at the Queen Elizabeth II Quay, by the Systems and Processes Review Department of the ACC. He said, during the operation, the Commission suspected that containers were undervalued and therefore demanded for their re-evaluation which affirmed the discrepancy.



Mr. Macauley also said, ninety-nine million, six hundred and forty-eight million Leones (Le 99,648,000) was recovered from a private institution, being money owed to the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) as lease rent for use of SLBC property.

All the monies recovered by the ACC have been paid into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.



The Commissioner has always expressed determination in fighting all levels of corruption and in ensuring the recovery of stolen public funds consistent with the Anti-Corruption Act 2008 and the Government’s economic drive.