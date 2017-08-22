RIHANA FOUNDATION SAYS SIERRA LEONEANS LIED ABOUT DONATION

The Clara Lionel Foundation, founded by Rihanna, has said that a story about the singer donating millions of dollars to Sierra Leone’s mudslide victims is “untrue and completely inaccurate”.

The false claims appeared on a website called Global News in an article called “Rihanna donates whopping sum of money to Sierra Leone’s mudslide victims”. The mudslide has been described as one of Africa’s worst flooding-related disasters in years.

In the article, the website claimed that Rihanna wanted to support the rescue, recovery, and cleanup effort in the West African country. Global News also included quotes in its article, which it claimed were from Rihanna: