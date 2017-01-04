APC NEW JERSEY STAGES BIG AWARDS NIGHT ON SATURDAY JANUARY 7, 2017

The All People’s Congress ( APC ) New Jersey Chapter is informing one and all about the grand awards Dinner and program it will be staging this Saturday January 7, 2017 in Somerset, New Jersey , starting at 8pm.

According to the President of the Chapter, Mr. Alimamy Turay, the awards program is designed to show thanks and appreciation to all individuals and organizations, that have contributed to the development and upliftment of the community and also those who have made meaningful contributions to the development of Sierra Leone.