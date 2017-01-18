President hosts Liberian Gender Minister and receives report from the Ministry of Political and Public Affairs

Liberian Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Julia M. Duncan Cassell, today January 17, 2017, paid a courtesy call on President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House in Freetown. According to Sierra Leone’s Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs Minister, Dr Sylvia Olayinka Blyden who led the delegation, the purpose of the visit was to present the incoming Secretary General of the Mano River Union (MRU) Madam Medina Wesseh to President Koroma.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Political and Public Affairs, Madam Nanette Thomas also presented a report on the achievements and challenges of the ministry to President Koroma at State House today. The report, according to the minister, covers 100 days of activities since she took up office. Stay tuned for details…