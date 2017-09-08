ECOWAS Parliament Commiserates with Sierra Leone

By State House Communication Unit

Representatives of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament have today, Thursday 7 September 2017, met with President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House in Freetown to express heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Sierra Leone following the deadly mudslide and flooding that occurred in August this year.

Making a brief presentation, leader of the delegation His Excellency Moustapha Cise Lo who doubles as Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament said, their visit was to demonstrate solidarity following the painful catastrophe that struck the country on August 14. He said Sierra Leone is an integral part of ECOWAS Parliament and that her representatives in that Parliament are performing exceptionally well. He commended President Koroma’s democratic credentials in West Africa, pledging that ECOWAS Parliament will be standing by him at all times.

President Koroma welcomed the delegation, saying that ECOWAS has been fully involved since the tragedy occurred. Almost all the leaders in Africa, he mentioned, had expressed their profound sentiments for the mishaps that befell the country. “We really feel belonged,” he said, and lamented that the country has buried closed to 500 compatriots who lost their lives in the mudslides and flooding and that government is currently engaged in providing temporary settlements for those directly affected. As studies are being conducted by a World Bank technical team with hope to present its report tomorrow, the president assured that government would embark on massive relocation of persons that are domiciled in disaster prone areas to permanent settlements.

The head of state reminisced his days in the ECOWAS Parliament and hoped that the spirit of unity would continue to exist therein.

The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament Moustapha Cise Lo was accompanied by his Second Deputy Speaker Madam Aminata Toungara and other senior officials of the ECOWAS Parliament.