EU Ambassador Pays Farewell Courtesy Call on President Koroma

By State House Communication Unit

The outgoing head of the European Union (EU) delegation to the Republic of Sierra Leone, Ambassador Peter Versteeg today, Monday 17 July 2017, paid a farewell courtesy call on President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House in Freetown.

Bidding farewell, Ambassador Versteeg whose diplomatic mission in Sierra Leone lasted for four years (2013-2017) highlighted developmental projects he involved in during his stay which included infrastructure, agriculture, education, fisheries, decentralisation, health, among others. In the area of health, Mr Versteeg specifically mentioned the European Union support provided during the Ebola outbreak in the country and assured of EU’s continued support to Sierra Leone in tandem with the Agenda for Prosperity.

Ambassador Versteeg also presented a brochure outlining his achievements, and thanked the president for his openness to the European Union and for the hospitality he enjoyed throughout his tour of duty.

President Koroma thanked Ambassador Versteeg, describing the manner he executed his diplomatic mission in the country as exceptional. He expressed appreciation of his outstanding involvement in the fight against the unprecedented Ebola outbreak and the support he provided to various institutions in the country.

With regards road infrastructure, the president commended the exceptional effort of the EU in that direction and expressed hope that more support would be received to do more roads in the south-east and the northern region of the country. “All your interventions are in line with the Agenda for Prosperity and we are very much encouraged as a country,” he told the outgoing EU head of delegation.

He also reiterated the call for support from the international community to ensure there is no delay in the March 2018 electioneering process. He said Sierra Leone had successfully conducted credible democratic elections by national elections officers and that monitoring and supervision of the 2018 elections by the international community should be secondary. Attention, he emphasized, should be focused on material and logistical support to avoid any delay in the entire process.