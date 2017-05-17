GoWoman Publishers take on Marketing in West Africa

|
Marketing doesn’t work.
That’s how many people feel after they open their business, pay for adverts, and get little or no return on their advertising investment.
It’s not that marketing doesn’t work. The problem is that they pay for adverts they can’t measure, and use copy that doesn’t resonate with local consumers.
In the past five years I’ve worked for West African multinationals who have used strategies and plans that I’ve developed to help them generate and nurture leads, and turn those leads into sales.
Part of the problem why so many business owners are disillusioned with marketing is that there are too many phony people out there parading themselves as marketers.
My team and I are the real deal! We work for big and small brands in West Africa who count on our expert advise.
Whether its deciding what to do when your juice brand (Kalyppo) becomes part of a highly contentious political campaign or launching a local beer (King Leone) to grab market share from an imports saturated market; clients look to us for solutions.
If you don’t believe me visit our website (launched today) and see our portfolio for yourself!