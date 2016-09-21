Breaking News

President Koroma attends ECOWAS Heads of State Meeting in New York

au-new-york

Posted By: Publisher and Chief Executive Officer KABS KANU September 21, 2016

PRESIDENT ERNEST BAI KOROMA  yesterday  attended  an ECOWAS Heads of State meeting requested by the Chair of ECOWAS, President Ellen Johnson -Sirleaf of Liberia on developments on the situation in Guinea Bissau.

The meeting was held at the African Union Observer Mission Headquarters in New York.

au-new-york

AT THE AU OBSERVER MISSION : FROM RIGHT : PRESIDENT ERNEST KOROMA , FOREIGN MINISTER SAMURA KAMARA, JUSTICE MINISTER JOSEPH F. KAMARA AND INFORMATION MINISTER MOHAMED BANGURA : Photo from Jarah Kawusu-Konte

first-lady-at-the-au

 

SIERRA LEONE’S FIRST LADY MRS SIA NYAMA KOROMA ( RIGHT ) HAVING A DISCUSSION WITH LIBERIA’S PRESIDENT ELLEN JOHNSON-SIRLEAF

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Copyright 2016 | cocorioko by Dot O it Web Builders