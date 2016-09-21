President Koroma attends ECOWAS Heads of State Meeting in New York

PRESIDENT ERNEST BAI KOROMA yesterday attended an ECOWAS Heads of State meeting requested by the Chair of ECOWAS, President Ellen Johnson -Sirleaf of Liberia on developments on the situation in Guinea Bissau.

The meeting was held at the African Union Observer Mission Headquarters in New York.

AT THE AU OBSERVER MISSION : FROM RIGHT : PRESIDENT ERNEST KOROMA , FOREIGN MINISTER SAMURA KAMARA, JUSTICE MINISTER JOSEPH F. KAMARA AND INFORMATION MINISTER MOHAMED BANGURA : Photo from Jarah Kawusu-Konte

SIERRA LEONE’S FIRST LADY MRS SIA NYAMA KOROMA ( RIGHT ) HAVING A DISCUSSION WITH LIBERIA’S PRESIDENT ELLEN JOHNSON-SIRLEAF