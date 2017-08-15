PRESS RELEASE

UNITED NATIONS PROVIDES EMERGENCY RESPONSE TO COMMUNITIES AFFECTED BY FLOODS AND LANDSLIDES IN SIERRA LEONE

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone, 15 August 2017 – Yesterday a series of landslides caused by heavy rain and flash floods on the outskirts of Freetown resulted in many casualties, leaving numerous families homeless, and hundreds of people still missing.

The United Nations, is supporting the Government of Sierra Leone in coordinating a recovery response to the crisis by assessing the situation and providing a variety of help to those affected.

UN Resident Coordinator in Sierra Leone, Sunil Saigal stated, “The United Nations is deeply saddened by the loss of lives caused by the natural disaster and express sincere condolences to those affected. Many of those are in need of food, blankets, clothing and medical attention. This is an ongoing event and currently it is very difficult to provide numbers of deaths and causalities. We know there are significantly high number of households affected, and a great deal of casualties, but we expect these numbers to change as we proceed with the response.”

Mr. Saigal added, “We have assessment teams out in 13 communities and recognise that flooding and mudslides require different responses. We are helping communities, especially women and children who are often most affected by natural disasters, by providing water and sanitation services, emergency food, dry rations and dignity kits. In terms of assessing the affected areas, we are using drones and satellite images to help provide mapping for further risk areas.”

