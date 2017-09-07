Sierra Leone Flood Relief 2017 by Union of Sierra Leone Organizations in New York ( USLO )

On the morning of August 14, 2017 , in Sierra Leone West Africa, a Mudslide and torrential flooding killed more than 400 people in and around Sierra Leone’s capital early Monday following heavy rains, with many victims trapped in homes. 600 +bodies are still missing, and 2000+ people displaces and hurt, hospitalized, and homeless. Amongst the survivors are many women, pregnant mothers, small children, and men.

We, CONCERNED SIERRA LEONEANS /VOLUNTEERS/SUPPORTERS, have come together, with the Diaspora, to support this beloved country. We are raising funds for food/dried goods, water, clothing, toiletries, blankets, towels, first aid supplies, personal care products, and medication. The supplies will be distributed to the families of affected by the mudslide from the Sugar Loaf Mountain in Regent area, and the victims within the city of Freetown, who lost homes and loved ones due to flooding. The response committee of the Union of Sierra Leone Organizations in New York (USLO) intend and will ensure that supplies are purchased and distributed in an effective and efficient manner and timeframe. As done in the past crisis’, USLO is prepared to answer to the call of duty.

Any Amount will do $5, $10, $20, or more

Food and clothing and temporary shelter is needed NOW! It may take quite some time for SALONE to recover, but WE are asking for the support of all! We, a collaborative group of various professionals (Nurses, Doctors, Social Workers, Educators, Consultants, and more) , have collaborated with Sierra Leonean organizations and individuals throughout the USA that represent SL communities in different states. We are supported and have joined forces with the official Sierra Leone Flood Relief (SLFR) to ensure we better serve the affected families with as much supplies as possible. The SLFR has ensured that strict measures, supplies, and funds will be given to all those in need that reside in the temporary shelter based in Sierra Leone .

Thank you for whatever you are able to provide. Please share this campaign and friends and family to help donate today . If you would like donate direct into the USLO account , the information as follows:

Union of Sierra Leone Organizations of New York

Chase Bank

Routing number – 021000021

Account number -841609589

USLO can be reached:

UNION OF SIERRA LEONE ORGANIZATIONS IN NEW YORK

147 AMITY PLACE

STATEN ISLAND, NY 10303

EIN 27-2256833

Contact USLO at uslony@yahoo.com or call (347) 245-9367. If you would like to donate directly to the USLO accounty please contact us asap.

visit online www.uslo.us and on facebook.

Thank you for your support,

Union of Sierra Leone Organizations in New York

in collaboration with SIERRA LEONE FLOOD RELIEF, and concerned members and organizations of the Sierra Leonean community

Continue to Pray for Sierra Leone.