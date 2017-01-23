EXCLUSIVE : The PPRC Judgment on the crises in the SLPP

Sierra Leone News: PPRC Judgment on

SLPP

1.INTRODUCTION

Over the years political Parties in Sierra

Leone have had there own fair share of

bad and incompetent party officials who

had brought untold and unpleasant

conflict on members and supporters of

Political Parties. Some officials before

assuming office will have the best of

intentions for their Parties; however,

once they assumed office their efforts

were frustrated by infighting and power

struggle.

In some cases, they themselves abused

their powers for personal gains. All

these setbacks were at the expense of the

membership and supporters of the

Political Parties involved.

Persistent and consistent conflicts by the

Parties were attacks on our nascent

democracy and the indulgence of bad

faith among political party members was

an anathema to compromise and

cordiality.

Due to these attendant problems,

political Parties became greedy, corrupt,

intolerant, inefficient and violent.

Consequently unable to carry out the

activities, these prevented them to fulfil

the aspirations of the membership and

supporters of the parties, and sometimes

led to the demise of the parties.

The Commission is of the firm belief this

is the situation which has engulfed the

Sierra Leone Peoples Party (which I shall

hereafter refer to as the Party) and in

our view the Convention which included

the election of officials which we thought

was the appropriate time and

opportunity for the membership to

recognise these vices, and rededicate

themselves to the vision of the Party, as

they attempt to identify and grapple

with the challenges which have high-

jacked the progress and development of

the Party.

We nursed the hope that the challenges

and turmoil which now bedevilled the

Party will soon be a thing of the past. In

this vein we call on the goodwill of

influential elders and members of the

Party to organise themselves and take

the lead to address these challenges to

the extent of, if need be, naming and

shaming those officials and members

responsible for the dishevelled state of

the Party.

2.THE DELAY

This Commission is an important and

integral part of our political system. It is

charged with the registration, and

supervision of Political Parties. From

time to time complaints and disputes

came before it. Political Parties asked us

to adjudicate or settle dispute among or

between their membership. We

endeavour to develop and innovate ways

of settling these complaints and disputes.

We approach the complaints and

disputes normally from different

perspectives, with the intention of

coming to an amicable settlement, of the

strained relationship created by the

dispute. Sometimes, we decide on the

dispute on the spur of the moment. At

other times we allow the dust thrown up

by the dispute to settle, this sometimes

creates the opportunity for the dispute to

be settled internally.

The present dispute in our view,

potentially falls under the second option

and added to this, we deliberately stalled

with this report, to give the parties

involved in the conflict, we say conflict,

because this is not only an election issue;

unsurprisingly it is beyond that, the

opportunity to settle their differences

through their own internal mechanism,

more so when an internal reconciliation

committee had been appointed –

whatever the shade of the Committee is

of no moment here. I understand the

Committee is still working. We can’t wait

any longer; we have to come out now

with our report.

Let us at this juncture express our

sincere thanks for the respect accorded

to us by the committee, by paying a

courtesy call on the Commission, on

their appointment.

3. THE ORIGIN OF THE CONFLICT

It is a generally held view that a Political

meeting is an assembly where political

manoeuvring fights the truth and often

the truth lands on the loosing side, and

where victory depends on the

machination or intrigue adopted, as the

last resort.

Party activities including conventions,

conferences, meetings and elections are

regulated and guided by Political Parties’

constitutions and guidelines. It is

therefore absolutely incumbent on the

Political Parties to adhere to the

provisions of their constitutions. The

Sierra Leone Peoples Party Constitution

(which I shall hereafter refer to as the

constitution) is no exception.

Political Parties should not be too eager

or anxious to interfere with their

Constitutions, more so when the

interference is seemingly to compensate

or accommodate an individual or

personality.

In the Commission’s view, the origin of

the present impasse in the Party was due

to the deliberate interference with

Clause 6 (h) v of the Constitution, by the

National Executive Council to inject Rtd.

Brigadier Maada Bio the then Flag

bearer into the administration of the

Party.

Clause.6 (h) v states:

“In the event that the presidential

candidate of the Party looses the

Presidential election both Presidential

candidates and running mate shall

become ex-officio members of the

National Executive Council.”

In the clause, the word “shall” is used.

This is an auxiliary verb; and when used

in drafting, more often than not, it

denotes the imperative or mandatory

provision in a Constitution.

In the Oxford Advanced Learners

Dictionary; ‘ex-officio’ simply means

“someone who is allowed to be a

member of a Body because of his job or

position”.

The provision of the Constitution is

important and its application must be

treated with caution. A Presidential

candidate only becomes an ex-officio

member of the National Executive

Council when he looses an election.

Before Rtd. Brigadier Maada Bio, the

loosing presidential candidate, Mr.

Solomon Berewa became an ex-officio

member of the National Executive

Council with no added responsibility or

duty. This was in keeping with the said

clause. In the case of Rtd. Brigadier

Maada Bio, the current loosing

Presidential Candidate did not only

assume his position as an ex-officio

member of the National Executive

Council but was given an added

responsibility in the administration with

an office at the Party’s headquarter. The

reason proffered by some members of

the National Executive Council including

Mr. Tamba Sam, the National Publicity

Secretary, was to facilitate the election

petition which had been filed against the

result of the Presidential election.

In our view this was a spurious reason,

even unconvincing to the simple minds,

to justify the preferment. However, it

was gratifying to note that not all the

members of the National Executive

Council supported this idea or move. It

seems to us this was a ploy to keep the

former Flag bearer in the limelight, in

order to take attention away from

interested potential Flag bearers, as long

as possible.

In our judgement this solitary act of

indiscretion on the part of the National

Executive Council sparked off the

division and conflict which have now

pervaded the Party. It was a serious and

controversial violation of an important

provision of the Party’s Constitution.

The Party then drifted into a factional

fight and the struggle for supremacy and

control of the Party was born.

At the initial stage of the struggle or

conflict the key players were the

Chairman, John Benjamin on one side

and Rtd. Brigadier Maada Bio and Mr.

Sulaiman Banja Tejan-Sie the Secretary

General of the Party on the other. As the

conflict continued others joined the fray

on one side or the other.

This not only created a preferential and

select group of people but also blossomed

into an indiscipline and intimidatory

select band of members and officials

supporting

Rtd. Brigadier Maada Bio’s faction of the

Party – The Commission received report

of assault on other members opposed to

the Bio’s faction, some of these assaults

were reported to the Police. We are also

aware that the canker worm which is

eating the Party is the intransigent

behaviour of some members of the Party,

they are reluctant to come together to

solve the problems of the Party. We

think until those responsible for such

intransigent behaviour are willing to let

go or to have a change of heart and

allow well meaning people or members

to take over, the Party will continue to

be in disarray and turmoil. By now the

Party must have realised the serious

mistakes made on both sides, and we are

of the firm belief that in such

circumstance the first step to any

settlement is for the factions to accept

their mistakes and then make the

necessary move to reconcile their

differences for the good of the Party.

4) Key officials in the Saga

Before going further with the report, I

think it is pertinent at this stage to

catalogue the roles played by some

officials in the conflict namely: The

former Chairman and Leader, Mr. John

Oponjo Benjamin: the Secretary General

of the Party – Mr. Sulaiman Banja Tejan-

Sie present Chairman and Leader, Chief

Sumano Kapen, 1st Petitioner,

Ambassador Alie Bangura, Former Flag

bearer, Rtd. Brigadier, Maada Bio and

the Deputy Chairman and Leader of the

Party Dr. Prince Harding.

a. Former Chairman, John Opongo

Benjamin

Erstwhile Chairman and Leader of the

Party. He was a bit sensitive to criticism,

though sometimes unfairly criticised.

His frequent squabbles with the

Secretary General characterised the

weakness in his administration. He felt

slighted by the National Executive

Council when Rtd. Brigadier Maada Bio

was assigned a part in the

administration with an office at the

Party’s headquarters. Since then, his

tenure as Chairman did not yield any

significant change. Administrative

changes he attempted were met with

opposition by the Bio faction of the

Party. His fight with the Bio’s faction

continued up to the election and beyond.

This contributed to his lack of firm

action to instil discipline which is

responsible for the present state of the

Party.

b. Secretary General Banja Tejan-Sie

He belongs to the Bio faction which

means he was always in confrontation

with the Chairman on many issues. For

instance, the Ex-officio’s situation etc. of

Rtd. Brigadier Maada Bio. He was

plainly defiant of the Chairman’s

instructions and took Party’s decisions

independent of the Chairman, his style

and the quality of action brought the

Secretariat to a minimal level of

operation. It is said; he encouraged

indiscipline among the Bio’s faction of

the Party.

During the preparatory stage of the

election he usurped some of the

functions of the Independent Electoral

Board.

He needs to rethink his position. He is

an astute and capable lawyer; we think

he should direct his energy and

astuteness to work for the reconciliation

of the differences bugging the party; we

advise that he work for the good of the

Party as a whole.

c. Ambassador Alie Bangura 1st

Petitioner

The ambassador is a man known for his

democratic credentials we recall his

work in propagating democracy in the

days of the military. Being a former

chairman of the Electoral Board, he

detected some of the shortcomings,

irregularities, flaws and imperfections,

though belatedly, that shrouded the

election. However, it was a mistake in

his part to lead the “walk out” from the

hall. It was a mistake which marred the

election further. The other contestants

were unable to contest the election; who

knows they might have won. We think

he should reconsider his position and

reconcile his differences with the other

faction remembering that the Party is

bigger than any individual.

d. Chief Sumano Kapen Chairman/Leader

of the Party

Humility is a virtue. He should now

adopt this posture. We recall the

meetings at the Commission’s office

pursuant to Dr. Abass Bundu’s petition

with respect to the election during the

Mini-convention. Chief Sumano’s

allegations against the then Chairman/

Leader, Mr. John Benjamin was that he

was a dictator, impatient and intolerant.

We dare say these are the same

allegations some members are now

levelling on the Chairman and these are

serious allegations. We would expect the

Chief at this particular point in time to

be a unifier. This is not an eye for an

eye situation. This is the time to be a

leader for the entire membership of the

Party. Intimidatory tactics should be a

thing of the past.

Also the Commission received

information and complaints accusing the

Chief of victimization and high

handedness in certain cases.

We do not believe that this is the time

for recrimination, intimidation and

vindictiveness by the Chairman in

particular and Executive members in

general. Complaints abound of

victimization, both at national and

district levels of executive committee

members ‘unsympathetic’ to the

Chairman’s faction.

There is also the case of Dr. Bernadette

Lahai Minority Leader in Parliament.

Our advise is for the matter to be

properly looked into; this is a matter

which should be treated with objectivity

on all sides. The Chairman should

endeavour to minimize the sources for

his grievance he should not let

trivialities rule the day.

We understand the matter is now in

court, we shall refrain from making any

further comments on the issue except to

say we note the omission in the

Constitution of the provision for the

appointment or selection of the Minority

Leader in Parliament by the Party.

Fundamentally the hallmark of a good

leader is humility in which the hand of

friendship and tolerance is extended to

friends and foe alike.

e.Brigadier Maada Bio

He was the Party’s Flag bearer for the

2012 Presidential elections. He lost to

President Koroma. The Commission is of

the view that the catalyst for the present

impasse is his continued role of ex-

officio member of the National Executive

Council and being part of the

Administration with an office at the

Party’s headquarters. Some of his

supporters took advantage of this unique

position which led to the dispute and

fracas between some of his over zealous

supporters and some vocal members of

the Party.

The Commission takes the view that he is

better placed to work on his supporters

for the achievement of peace in the Party

and for the sake of the forbearers of the

Party who worked relentlessly to build a

vibrant Party before this unfortunate

saga.

f. Dr. Prince Harding

Former Minister in the Sierra Leone

Peoples Party (SLPP) government,

Former Secretary General of the Party;

now Deputy Leader of the Party; what an

impressive array of credentials for an

aspiring Leader, we think for someone of

his stature, irrespective of the gravity of

the situation, he should not insult but

contribute to the settlement of the

dispute with some modicum of

moderation. He must not loose his cool

or be angry even when under pressure.

We watch his demeanour at the few

meetings he attended. He appeared to be

always annoyed with the other side. We

also form the opinion that he is an

impatient personality who jumps to

conclusion without objectively analysing

the fact. For instance, e.g., evidence of

jumping to conclusion, was his

accusation of bias by the Commission at

the initial stage of the Commission’s

meeting with the Party.

Now that he is Deputy Leader of the

Party, he should try to lead by example:

the rank and file are always watching

and they are quick to follow the

examples of their leaders and officials of

the Party. This type of response by him,

will prolong rather than shorten the

impasse.

The Commission is of the firm belief that

if the above named members of the

Party are willing to bury their hatchets;

we have every confidence that peace and

harmony will prevail in the not too

distant future. Let bygones be bygones.

5)THE ELECTION PETITION

The Party held its conference on the 16th

August 2013, pursuant to Clause 4A.1&

3(g). of the Constitution as amended

which states:

“The work of the Party shall be under

the direction and control of the Party

conference which itself shall be the

subject of the Constitution and Rules

and Regulations of the Party. The

conference shall meet regularly once in

every year at a place approved by

preceding conference and also at such

other time as may be determined by

the National Executive Council. The

Party conference shall elect the national

officers of the Party biennially”.

The high point of the conference was the

election of national officers of the Party

which took place on the 17th and 18th

August 2013. The result of the election

was subsequently made known to us by

the chairman of the Electoral Board. As

a result of the outcome of the elections,

Mr. Alie Bangura who described himself

as the 1st Petitioner and other aspirants

lodged a petition against the result at the

office of the Political Party Registration

Commission on the 20th August 2013. It

is obvious they were dissatisfied with the

result. Let us hasten to state here that

Sec 6 of Political Party Act 2002 gives us

the duty and responsibility to settle

intraparty dispute when asked to do so

by the membership of Political Parties.

This is the case with this petition. The

Commission subsequently started its

deliberations,on the 2nd September on

to the 9th September 2013.

The first election that of Chairman/

Leader of the Party between Chief

Sumano Kapen and Ambassador Alie

Bangura was won by Chief Kapen.

Thereafter, the 1st petitioner, some

aspirants for the other offices and some

delegates walked out, of the hall. The

subsequent election went on in their

absence and for those who where

contestants and had walked out, their

opponents were declared winners by the

Chairman of the Electoral Board. These

were briefly the circumstances which led

to the petition before us.

6. CONDUCT OF THE ELECTION

From the various submissions to the

Commission, it became clear that there is

no improvement in the behavioural

pattern of some officials and members of

the Party. The election it seems to us was

conducted under the shadow of acute

divergent views which even permeated

the Independent Electoral Board to the

extent that one of its members refused

to sign the Electoral Board Report on the

Election. However, Mr. Sulaiman Banja

Tejan-Sie the Secretary General, said that

in the main, the elections were

conducted in accordance with

democratic norms.

We believe that society accommodates

and encourages the practice of politics

and society has it different shades as to

how politics should be practiced.

However, it behoves those engaged in the

practice of politics to compromise and or

sacrifice their personal stance for the

sake of accommodating democratic

norms in the interest of the majority. In

doing so, we must not allow our ego to

overwhelm us. This spirit of compromise

was amply demonstrated by the

Petitioners and in particular the 1st

petitioner Ambassador Alie Bangura,

when they consented to reduce the

delegate list from 697 to 605. If this

attitude was replicated throughout the

election, the Party would not have been

before us.

(a) THE WALK OUT

It is pertinent to recall what the

Commission said when dealing with a

similar situation in the Bombali District

Executive election during the Mini

convention of the Party of that district.

The Commission in its report said.

“That the election held on the 25th May

2013 by Dr. Alusine Fofana is upheld.

Consequently that by Abu Abdulai

Koroma is set aside as he has no

authority to hold one”. The Commission

then went on to say:

“In our view the disgruntled members

(emphasis mine) should have reported

the appointment to the appropriate

authority instead of holding another

election. The Commission frowns at

party members taking the law into their

own hands”.

Similarly, Ambassador Alie Bangura and

his fellow supporting delegates were

disgruntled about some aspect of the

election and walked out of the hall. We

have never heard of Mr. Walkout

winning anything!

It is the Commission’s view that they

should not have walked out of the hall.

They should have stayed and taken part

in the election and if they loose,

complain to the relevant authority, as

they have now done. As the Commission

frowns at holding an unauthorised

election, the Commission equally frowns

at walk out at election. Two wrongs do

not make one right.

(b) THE INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL

BOARD

The election was conducted by the

Independent Electoral Board. The

Board is comprised of five members

including the Chairman, Mr.Hindowa

Momoh. They were appointed according

to the region they hailed from North,

South, East and west Regions. They were

appointed on the 3rd August 2013.

This was a Board difficult to assess

because of it rather casual and dilatory

approach to its work. It struck us as a

divisive board. They were at each others

throat even before us. We formed the

opinion that some of them had

compromised their position as members

of an independent body.

There was a total lack of control by the

chairman, we found him to be intelligent

but with insufficient self confidence to

lead. For instance he allowed himself to

be manipulated by the Secretary

General. He was also not prepared to

sacrifice his other avocation for the work

as chairman of the Board.

Granted, however, it is fair to say that

due to the workload of the Board and the

closeness of the election there was not

enough time to apply all the rules and

regulations pertaining to the election.

For instance they received the delegate

list from the Secretary General at

1:00a.m. the morning of the election.

The nomination form was issued on

Friday and returned the following

Saturday the day of the election.

We think the time has come for Party

Elections to follow the national pattern

in preparation and execution; we suggest

that in all elections of Political Parties,

be organised under the supervision of

the Political Parties Registration

Commission until a law is enacted to

organise them.

The petitioners narrated a litany of

incidents some supported by

documentary materials which they

claimed were irregularities.

Based on these incidents, the petitioners

have asked us to nullify the election on

the grounds that – the election was

undemocratic, unconstitutional and

improper.

Fresh election be held under an

independent body.

An interim body be set up to oversee the

administration until fresh elections

are conducted.

Those holding offices now be barred

from using party funds and assets.

7. FINDINGS

We have carefully considered the

submissions by the respective parties

including members of the Independent

Electoral Board. We have also looked at

the documents presented including our

own report of the election.

We also had the opportunity to interview

some elders and influential members of

the Party on the conduct of the elections

and the conference as a whole. The

purpose of talking to the Party members

outside the Conference and the

meetings held at the Commission was

born out of desire and intention to

consider issues relevant to the present

confused and disturbed state of the Party

and also to garner invaluable support

if need be, for an amicable settlement of

this prolonged impasse that is

gradually and systematically taking the

Party down the abyss of no return and

decay.

These are the following findings of facts:

1.That the origin of the conflict started

when Rtd. Brigadier Maada Bio the

erstwhile Flag bearer was given additional

duty by the National Executive Council

contrary to Clause 6(h) v of the Party

Constitution.

2.That by this action the administration

was unofficially divided between the

Chairman/Leader on one side and Brigadier

Rtd. Maada Bio and the Secretary General

Sulaiman Banja Tejan-Sie on the other.

3.That the intention of the Bio faction was

to gain control of the Party Brigadier Rtd.

Maada Bio continued to be part of the

administration up to the Convention/

Election and beyond.

4.In some cases the Constitution of the

Party and the guidelines were not adhered

to by:

(i)The Secretary General

(ii)The Independent Electoral Board

5.That the Independent Electoral Board

had, limited time to prepare and conduct

the election.

6.That during the preparatory process the

Secretary General usurped some of the

duties of the Independent Electoral Board

and manipulated the Board to his own

advantage.

7.That the Board itself was divisive, and

weak, which rendered it incompetent,

headed by a chairman who was never in

control of the Board.

8.The election from it preparatory stage to

the conduct of the election was marred with

irregularities.

9. That the parties (contestants for the

chairmanship) acquiesced or consented to

some of the irregularities.

10.That there was no justification for the

“walk out” by the 1st petitioner and other

delegates either before or after the 1st

election.

11. That there were no justifiable reasons

for the use of abusive language, high-

handness and intimidatory tactics or

action by partisan groups before, during

and after the election.

12.The cause for the conflict or the impasse

went beyond that of securing victory at

an election.

13.Some of the irregularities came about

because of the lack of adherence to the

Party’s Constitution.

We agree that the election was marred

with irregularities giving time

constraint in the preparation for the

election. However, the Commission is

taken aback with the lack of

management by the Independent

Electoral Board of those irregularities.

We think the Board should have taken

steps to minimise the irregularities as

was the case of the election for

Chairman, but then it will be argued and

rightly so, that the Board was not given

the opportunity by the walkout.

Taking the cue from the first election

that of chairman and leader of the Party,

we therefore cannot agree that the

election was undemocratic and

unconstitutional as we did not have the

opportunity to observe the election for

the other offices due to the “walkout” of

some of the contestants and delegates.

8. CONCLUSION

The conflict or trying time you are now

going through begs the question of your

Party’s motto: One Country One People;

in this sense if you do not have unity in

your Party how can you unite the

country if the opportunity comes the

Party’s way. We urge you; please let

your appetite to unite the Party outweigh

your belligerent and selfish desires.

Please rekindle and use your reason and

appetite for joining the Party several

years ago to settle your differences.

Therefore what is desired at this stage is

to identify men and women of goodwill

and honour, self-respect and integrity

who will not only indulge in frivolous,

unwarranted imputation, expression and

comment against other members of the

Party who do not share their views,

when those members exercised their

fundamental rights of engaging in free

speech as is enshrined in Sec. 25(1) of

our national Constitution which states:-

“except with his own consent no person

shall be hindered in the enjoyment of his

freedom of expression and for the

purpose of this Section the said freedom

include the freedom to hold opinion, etc”

So long as the freedom of speech is

exercised in good faith (emphasis mine)

there will be no problem or quarrel or

discord in the Party and fairness will

reign supreme.

Your Party is the oldest Party in our land

and it is replete with men and women of

wisdom and goodwill now is the time for

you to tap their brain and use their

experience. To name a few Professor Joe

Pemagbi, Dr. Bernadette Lahai, Mrs.

Mariatu Mahdi, Mr. Andrew Keilie, Dr.

Alpha Wurie, Lawyer Sulaiman Tejan-

Jalloh, Lawyer Foday Dabor,

Dr. Wusu Sannoh, Lawyer Kanu, Lawyer

Alpha Timbo, Major General (Rtd.) Sheku

Tarwallie, Hon. Dr. Bubuakei Jabbie,

Mrs. Isata Jabbie-Kabba, Mrs. Lulu

Sheriff, Haja Alari Cole, Haja Alakeh

Mahdi, Dr. Sama Banya, Mr. Solomon

Berewa and , Dr. Joe Demby Former

Vice President, Mr. U.N.S. Jah, Madam

Harriet Turay and a host of other

distinguished men and women. These

men and women of goodwill can be in

the Reconciliation Committee.

It is the policy of the Commission that

when dealing with dispute among the

membership of Political parties, usually,

the Commission endeavours to strike a

balance between legality and political

expediency – simply put, what is legal

might not necessarily be politically

expedient. The Commission intends to

adopt that Policy on this occasion.

Finally, taking the circumstances of the

election and the protracted conflict and

its consequences into consideration and

working towards the permanent and

ultimate goal of reconciliation of the

factions, we are therefore reluctant to

recommend the nullity of the election,

instead we shall use the election as a

platform to foster the noble act of

reconciliation.

In accordance with our findings we

make the following recommendations:

1.That a 11 man committee be established

to reconcile the various factions

2.Chief Sumano Kapen, Chairman and

Leader of the Party and Ambassador Alie

Bangura appoint 5 members each. Members

of the ongoing Reconciliation Committee

are eligible for appointment or selection to

the Committee.

3.That Chief Sumano Kapen and

Ambassador Alie Bangura agree on the

appointment of the Chairman outside the 10

members appointed by them.

4.Secretary of Committee should be

appointed by Chief Sumano Kapen, and

Ambassador Alie Bangura outside the

membership of the Committee.

5.The Secretary General and Treasurer

make all relevant documents available to

the Committee.

6.The Committee to start work or

deliberations two weeks from the date of

the reading of this report or any time

agreed by the Committee. In any event, not

more than one week after the period

recommend by the report.

7.The Committee to submit its report to the

Chairman and Leader1st Petitioner, Alie

Bangura and the Political Parties

Registration Commission six weeks after

the commencement of the sittings of

Committee.

8.The PPRC to facilitate a meeting between

Chief Sumano Kapen, Chairman/Leader and

1st Petitioner, Ambassador Alie Bangura

for the purpose of setting up the

Reconciliation Committee

We call on you all to refrain from the

politics of division and embrace the

politics of compromise and inclusion.

At a time like this, it is of primary

importance for you to invoke the

assistance of God to see you through. In

this vein, therefore we shall leave you

with the modified version of the PRAYER

FOR STRENGTH:

“Everyday, we need you Lord but this

day especially we need some extra

strength to face whatever is to come.

This day more than any other day, we

need to feel you near us, to fortify our

courage and overcome our fears. By

ourselves we cannot meet the

challenges of the hour; How much,

frail human creatures need a higher

power sustaining them in all that life

may bring and so dear Lord, hold our

trembling hands and be with us Lord as

we go through this reconciliation

process to know your guidance at

work in all, to know your blessed

presence.”

We urge you now men and women,

young and old, able and disable, rich

and poor to countenance the above

prayer. After all, if God can reconcile

with sinners who are we sinners not to

reconcile our differences with one

another.