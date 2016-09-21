Massive solidarity rally for President Ernest Koroma at the UN tomorrow

Supporters, well-wishers and stalwarts of the ruling All People’s Congress ( APC ) -USA will be staging another massive solidarity rally on behalf of President Ernest Bai Koroma at the Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, United Nations tomorrow.

The rally will be on when President Koroma addresses the 71st Session of the UN General Assembly in the morning and will last throughout the day.

APC-USA PRESIDENT UNISA KANU ( RIGHT ) RECEIVING PRESIDENT KOROMA ON MONDAY

The new Chairman of the APC-USA, Mr. Unisa Kanu, who arrived here at the weekend to help coordinate the rally, told COCORIOKO that his Vice-President ( 1) , Mr. Joseph Bobson Kamara and VP 2, Madam Aminata Conteh and the organizing and welfare teams as well as leaers from Ohio, Minnesota and Boston , are already in New Jersey and New York to give hands in the planning.

The Dallas Chapter is on the way while the Washington DC Chapter will be arriving tonight. Philly and North Carolina will be arriving today.

Mr. Alimamy Turay, the President of the New Jersey Chapter said that preparations were concluded during a teleconference last night and two bus loads of members of the Chapter will be leaving tomorrow morning for New York to take part in the rally.

We will bring you updates throughout the day tomorrow.