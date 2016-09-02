RSLAF CDS Addresses Senior Command

Culled from the Cocorioko Facebook Forum

By Ranger

Lieutenant General John E. Milton, Chief of Defense Staff of the Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces on Tuesday 29th August 2016 addressed twenty senior officers attending the senior command and staff (SCAST) training 2 – 2016 at the Hortons Academy, Leicester Square, Freetown. The 12 weeks course ends on November 18, 2016.

Lt. Gen. Miltoin said the course is a routine preparation for senior officers taking part in overseas courses. Based on feedback received, he said there are plans to review the training package. He noted that the training is highly demanding but requisite to career development as it enables students to be capable professionals in discharging their day to day duties.

Chief Instructor at the Academy, Commander Lawrence Jabati, said the course is to provide students with full spectrum advanced knowledge on what is required of senior officers in performing their duties. He added that at the end of the course, the students will have acquired the knowledge to manage their subordinates and coordinate advanced level operations and tactics.

The course entails providing the students with a firm understanding and confidence in Leadership and Ethics, Military Operations, Defense Writing and Communication Skills, Military Analysis and Combat Estimates, National, Regional and International Affairs and Joint Warfare.

In another development, earlier on Thursday 25th August 2016, the Chinese Embassy issued tickets to the CDS for twenty-six military officers to pursue different career and professional courses in China.

Meanwhile, it has pleased His Excellency, President and Commander in Chief, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma to announce the promotion of three-three senior officers.