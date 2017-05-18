Saudi King Invites President Koroma Again

By Alhaji M.B. Jalloh, Information Attaché, Riyadh

Sierra Leone’s President has been invited to attend the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia which will be held on Sunday, May 21, Sierra Leone’s Ambassador in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has confirmed.

Ambassador Alhaji Mohamed Sillah Kargbo said on Thursday that His Excellency, President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma was invited by The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud during President Koroma’s recent State visit to the Kingdom.

President Koroma, the Ambassador said, will participate in the first ever summit to be held between leaders of Muslim-majority countries and US President, Donald Trump, which aims to decouple Islam’s image from terrorism.



“The aim of the summit is to work towards the establishment of a new partnership to confront extremism and terrorism and reinforce the values of tolerance and coexistence for the future of our generations in the Arab region,” a top Arab diplomat said last night.