Sierra Leone and the APC should honour a resilient President : Ambassador Felix Koroma

BY KABS KANU :

Sierra Leone’s Deputy Permanent Representative for Legal Affairs, Ambassador Felix Koroma, has called on the nation and the ruling All People’s Congress ( APC ) to honor President Ernest Koroma for his resilience in moving the country forward by naming roads and monuments after him.

Ambassador Koroma said the whole success story of President Koroma is built around a remarkable resilient spirit which he had demonstrated since he assumed the leadership of the country in 2007 through democratic elections.

The Ambassador recalled that Sierra Leone was in a state of complete socio- economic and political disrepair and the country’s infrastructure were in a dilapidated state when President Koroma came to power. Internationally, Sierra Leone was known only for occupying the last position in the United Nations Human Development Index and for her blood diamonds which had help fuel the civil war that lasted for eleven years.

AMBASSADOR FELIX KOROMA

Ambassador Koroma pointed out that though President Koroma met the country in such desperate straits, he did not despair. Rather, he was more determined , committed and resilient to turn the narrative around. He went to work diligently and in record time transformed the socio-economic and political story of the nation.

Before Ebola struck the nation two years ago, Sierra Leone had the second fastest growing economy in the world, the Ambassador went on. He said that through President Koroma’s hard work and his political tolerance, Sierra Leone became one of the most stable and peaceful countries in the world, with democracy thriving and citizens enjoying freedom of speech and association, with the government having an admirable record for its respect for the rule of law and the fundamental human rights of the people.

President Koroma, he remarked, has also done a commendable job in the empowerment and involvement of youth and women in governance , citing the fact that there are many young people and women in top positions in government.

The Deputy Permanent Representative noted that President Koroma’s achievements have captured the attention of the international world and has brought tremendous pride to the nation and the APC.

The Ambassador said that nothing was more impressive than the indomitable spirit with which President Koroma approached and conquered his two biggest challenges during his rule, the Ebola outbreak and its attendant economic collapse.

Apart from naming streets and monuments after President Koroma, Ambassador Koroma is also suggesting , considering his track record of appointing youths in strategic positions , these youths should host a THANK YOU Dinner in his honour in April during the Independence Anniversary week.

Ambasssador Koroma also suggested that considering his governance performance, the APC should honour President Koroma by allowing him to direct the process of selecting a succession , while also creating a position for him within the APC executive structure after the expiration of his term of office.

These measures, the ambassador disclosed, will go a long way to show that the nation and the APC appreciate President Koroma for what he has done for the nation.