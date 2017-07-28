https://youtu.be/LupK882yeCY

*DfID funded Ministry of Energy Rural Renewable Electrification Project.*

*Installation of Solar Mini Grids in 54 Community Health Centers across the country completed in July 2017*

HON. HENRY MACAULEY

*On Friday 28 July 2017 H.E President Ernest Bai Koroma will

Commission Solar Mini Grids Systems installed in additional 50 CHCs These will allow nearby villages to connect power to their homes*

*The project, when completed by December 2017, will benefit about half a million Sierra Leoneans*.

*50 more will be installed by 2020*

*The project is being implemented by the United Nations Operations Services*