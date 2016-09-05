Breaking News

Political Parties Registration Commission ( PPRC ) Press Statement

NEWS FLASH 2

Posted By: Publisher and Chief Executive Officer KABS KANU September 5, 2016

PPRC Press Release: 2nd September, 2016  (Kailahun & Kenema District)

Pusuant to Section 6 of the Political Parties Act of 2002,  the membership of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) in Kailahun and Kenema District  is hereby informed that the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) will on Monday 5th September 2016 continue the re-run of the SLPP Zonal and Sectional Consensus building/ Election process in Kailahun and Kenema Districts.

NEWS FLASH 2

The re-run which will be held between the 5th – 11th September 2016 will be held as follows:

 

  1. KAILAHUN DISTRICT

 

  • Monday 5th September 2016 – Constituency 007 – 9am

 

  1. KENEMA DISTRICT

 

  • Tuesday 6th September 2016 – Consttuency 014 – 9am
  • Tuesday 6th September 2016 – Constituency 012 – 1pm
  • Wednesday 7th September 2016 – Constituency  015 – 9am
  • Wednesday 7th September 2016 – Constituency 016 -2:30pm
  • Thursday 8th September 2016 – Constituency 017 – 9am
  • Friday 9th September 2016 – Constituency 019 – 9am
  • Friday 9th September 2016 – Constituency 018 – 2:30 pm
  • Saturday 10th September 2016 – Constituency 009 – 9am
  • Saturday 10th September 2016 – Constituency 010 – 2pm
  • Sunday 11th September 2016 – Constituency 011 – 9am

 

The Commission hereby calls on the National/Regional/District Officers, Members of Parliament and unauthorised members of the SLPP  to ensure compliance with the SLPP 2016  Rules and Regulations on the conduct of election.

 

Please find attached the Schedule and centers.

 

Your cooperation is highly solicited.

 

End of Release

 

TIME TABLE FOR THE CONDUCT OF SLPP LOWER LEVELS CONSENSUS/ELECTIONS IN KAILAHUN &  KENEMA

No Name of constituency Location Center Zones/Sections Date Time
1 Constituency 7 – Kailahun District Njaluahun c/dom 4 – NyandehunGovvuihun,

 

 

Methodist Primary School, Daru Junction

 

 

 

 

Gbeika

 

 

 

 

Segbewa

 

 Lower NyawaFauya

 

 

Bombowa

Sei two,

Gboo

Darsei

 

 

Fallay

Upper Nyawa

Jonga

 

 

Sei one

Kargo

kimaya

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5th Sept. 2016

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9:00am
2 Constituency 14Kenema District Lower bambara Panguma 

Lalehun

 Bonya 

Nyawa

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

6th Sept. 2016

 

 9:00am
3 Constituency 12 Kenema District Nongowa chiefdom 3 -Largo Jassawabu 

 

 

Nikabu

 

 

 

 

Hangha

 

 

 Kona kpidibuKona foiya

Dakpana

 

 

Dagbanya

Kargbadojiegbla

Gbokakajama

 

 

KagbadoKambuima

Gboolambayama

  

 

 

 

 

1:00pm
4 Constituency 15Kenema District Goramende and Fallah wandoh Fallah 

 

 

 

 

 

Konta

 

 KemohBogbema

Niawa

Songhai

Gboyongor

Tongowa

 

Kakrawa

Famanjo

Biatong

kuallay

  

7th Sept

  

9:00am
5  

 

 

 

 

Constituency 16

Kenema District

 DodoSimbaru

Kandulepiama

 Boajibu 

 

 

 

Levuma

 

 

 

 

Dodo

 YelengaFonday

Gbundoryama

Fallay

 

Sonnie

Gboro

Kaaga

Bolleh

 

Sewoh

Korgay

Gbudoryama

Gorama

Kaeteh

Kuteh

bonya

  

 

 

 

 

7th Sept

  

 

 

 

 

2:30pm
6  

 

 

 

 

Constituency 17

Kenema District

 Small Bo 

 

 

 

 Blama 

 

 

 

 SowaNiawa

Kamboma

Gorama

Fallay

  

 

 

 

 

8th Sept. 2016

  

 

 

 

 

9:00

am
 

Langrama

 

 

 

 

  

Golahunvaama

 

 

 

 

 Kaplawo

Niawa

Taiama

Mabondor

Kpapao

 
Niawa Yabaima

 

 Korjeh

Njeiwoma

 
7  

 

Constituency 19

Kenema District

 GauraTunkia

Normo

 Ngegbema 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joru

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Faama

 

 KulawomaDaru

Taninahun

Ngiewoma

Gorahun

Njiewahun

Ngbema

 

Kokoru

Sandaru

Joru

ngiebu

Sembehun

Mendekelema

 

 

Ngiewoma

Ngiebu

Faama

  

 

 

9th Sept. 2016

  

 

 

9:00 am
8  

 

 

 

Constituency 18

Kenema District

 DaamaKoya BaomaKoya 

 

 

 

 

Ngiemadama

 

 JuiLower koya

Upper koya

Serabu

Menima

 

Lower Dabo

Upper Dabo

Kraji

Dakowa

Dassama

Fowai

 

  

 

 

 

9th Sept. 2016

  

 

 

 

2:30pm
9  

Constituency 9

Kenema District

 NongawaKenema town Plane field 

 

KDEC

 

 

College school

 17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25

 

1,3,5,6,7,8,11

 

 

12,13,14a,14b,15,16,4,2

  

 

 

 

 

 

10th Sept. 2016

 

 9:00am
10  

Constituency 10

Kenema District

  

Kenema town

 Police field 

UMC Primarysch

 

 

AhmadiyyaPrisch

 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 

8,9,10,11,13,14,

15

 

12,16,17,18,19,

20

 2:00pm
11  

Constituency 11

Kenema District

  

Kenema town

 Islamic sec sch 

Torkpormbu 2

 

Gbenderu

 12,13,8,14,9,10 

1,2,3,4,5,15,16

 

6,7,17,18,19,20,

21

  

11th Sept. 2016

  

9:00am

 

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Copyright 2016 | cocorioko by Dot O it Web Builders