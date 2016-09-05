Political Parties Registration Commission ( PPRC ) Press Statement

PPRC Press Release: 2nd September, 2016 (Kailahun & Kenema District)
Pusuant to Section 6 of the Political Parties Act of 2002, the membership of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) in Kailahun and Kenema District is hereby informed that the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) will on Monday 5th September 2016 continue the re-run of the SLPP Zonal and Sectional Consensus building/ Election process in Kailahun and Kenema Districts.
The re-run which will be held between the 5th – 11th September 2016 will be held as follows:
- KAILAHUN DISTRICT
- Monday 5th September 2016 – Constituency 007 – 9am
- KENEMA DISTRICT
- Tuesday 6th September 2016 – Consttuency 014 – 9am
- Tuesday 6th September 2016 – Constituency 012 – 1pm
- Wednesday 7th September 2016 – Constituency 015 – 9am
- Wednesday 7th September 2016 – Constituency 016 -2:30pm
- Thursday 8th September 2016 – Constituency 017 – 9am
- Friday 9th September 2016 – Constituency 019 – 9am
- Friday 9th September 2016 – Constituency 018 – 2:30 pm
- Saturday 10th September 2016 – Constituency 009 – 9am
- Saturday 10th September 2016 – Constituency 010 – 2pm
- Sunday 11th September 2016 – Constituency 011 – 9am
The Commission hereby calls on the National/Regional/District Officers, Members of Parliament and unauthorised members of the SLPP to ensure compliance with the SLPP 2016 Rules and Regulations on the conduct of election.
Please find attached the Schedule and centers.
Your cooperation is highly solicited.
End of Release
TIME TABLE FOR THE CONDUCT OF SLPP LOWER LEVELS CONSENSUS/ELECTIONS IN KAILAHUN & KENEMA
|No
|Name of constituency
|Location
|Center
|Zones/Sections
|Date
|Time
|1
|Constituency 7 – Kailahun District
|Njaluahun c/dom
|4 – NyandehunGovvuihun,
Methodist Primary School, Daru Junction
Gbeika
Segbewa
|Lower NyawaFauya
Bombowa
Sei two,
Gboo
Darsei
Fallay
Upper Nyawa
Jonga
Sei one
Kargo
kimaya
|
5th Sept. 2016
|
9:00am
|2
|Constituency 14Kenema District
|Lower bambara
|Panguma
Lalehun
|Bonya
Nyawa
|
6th Sept. 2016
|9:00am
|3
|Constituency 12 Kenema District
|Nongowa chiefdom
|3 -Largo Jassawabu
Nikabu
Hangha
|Kona kpidibuKona foiya
Dakpana
Dagbanya
Kargbadojiegbla
Gbokakajama
KagbadoKambuima
Gboolambayama
|
1:00pm
|4
|Constituency 15Kenema District
|Goramende and Fallah wandoh
|Fallah
Konta
|KemohBogbema
Niawa
Songhai
Gboyongor
Tongowa
Kakrawa
Famanjo
Biatong
kuallay
|
7th Sept
|
9:00am
|5
|
Constituency 16
Kenema District
|DodoSimbaru
Kandulepiama
|Boajibu
Levuma
Dodo
|YelengaFonday
Gbundoryama
Fallay
Sonnie
Gboro
Kaaga
Bolleh
Sewoh
Korgay
Gbudoryama
Gorama
Kaeteh
Kuteh
bonya
|
7th Sept
|
2:30pm
|6
|
Constituency 17
Kenema District
|Small Bo
|Blama
|SowaNiawa
Kamboma
Gorama
Fallay
|
8th Sept. 2016
|
9:00
am
|
Langrama
|
Golahunvaama
|Kaplawo
Niawa
Taiama
Mabondor
Kpapao
|Niawa
|Yabaima
|Korjeh
Njeiwoma
|7
|
Constituency 19
Kenema District
|GauraTunkia
Normo
|Ngegbema
Joru
Faama
|KulawomaDaru
Taninahun
Ngiewoma
Gorahun
Njiewahun
Ngbema
Kokoru
Sandaru
Joru
ngiebu
Sembehun
Mendekelema
Ngiewoma
Ngiebu
Faama
|
9th Sept. 2016
|
9:00 am
|8
|
Constituency 18
Kenema District
|DaamaKoya
|BaomaKoya
Ngiemadama
|JuiLower koya
Upper koya
Serabu
Menima
Lower Dabo
Upper Dabo
Kraji
Dakowa
Dassama
Fowai
|
9th Sept. 2016
|
2:30pm
|9
|
Constituency 9
Kenema District
|NongawaKenema town
|Plane field
KDEC
College school
|17,18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25
1,3,5,6,7,8,11
12,13,14a,14b,15,16,4,2
|
10th Sept. 2016
|9:00am
|10
|
Constituency 10
Kenema District
|
Kenema town
|Police field
UMC Primarysch
AhmadiyyaPrisch
|1,2,3,4,5,6,7
8,9,10,11,13,14,
15
12,16,17,18,19,
20
|2:00pm
|11
|
Constituency 11
Kenema District
|
Kenema town
|Islamic sec sch
Torkpormbu 2
Gbenderu
|12,13,8,14,9,10
1,2,3,4,5,15,16
6,7,17,18,19,20,
21
|
11th Sept. 2016
|
9:00am