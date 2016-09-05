Political Parties Registration Commission ( PPRC ) Press Statement

PPRC Press Release: 2nd September, 2016 (Kailahun & Kenema District)

Pusuant to Section 6 of the Political Parties Act of 2002, the membership of the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) in Kailahun and Kenema District is hereby informed that the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) will on Monday 5th September 2016 continue the re-run of the SLPP Zonal and Sectional Consensus building/ Election process in Kailahun and Kenema Districts.

The re-run which will be held between the 5th – 11th September 2016 will be held as follows:

KAILAHUN DISTRICT

Monday 5th September 2016 – Constituency 007 – 9am

KENEMA DISTRICT

Tuesday 6 th September 2016 – Consttuency 014 – 9am

Tuesday 6th September 2016 – Constituency 012 – 1pm

Wednesday 7th September 2016 – Constituency 015 – 9am

Wednesday 7th September 2016 – Constituency 016 -2:30pm

Thursday 8th September 2016 – Constituency 017 – 9am

Friday 9th September 2016 – Constituency 019 – 9am

Friday 9th September 2016 – Constituency 018 – 2:30 pm

Saturday 10th September 2016 – Constituency 009 – 9am

Saturday 10th September 2016 – Constituency 010 – 2pm

Sunday 11th September 2016 – Constituency 011 – 9am

The Commission hereby calls on the National/Regional/District Officers, Members of Parliament and unauthorised members of the SLPP to ensure compliance with the SLPP 2016 Rules and Regulations on the conduct of election.

Please find attached the Schedule and centers.

Your cooperation is highly solicited.

TIME TABLE FOR THE CONDUCT OF SLPP LOWER LEVELS CONSENSUS/ELECTIONS IN KAILAHUN & KENEMA