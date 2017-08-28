Sierra Leone UN Mission steps up relief assistance efforts for mudslide victims : Holds meeting with Interfaith council and Masjid Ali in New Jersey

BY KABS KANU :

The Permanent Mission of Sierra Leone to the United Nations in New York last Friday August 25, 2017 accelerated its outreach to Sierra Leoneans and organizations and institutions to mobilize and garner relief assistance for survivors of the devastating mudslide disaster of Aigust 14, 2017 which killed over 400 people, and left 600 more still missing and thousands of victims homeless.

Last Friday, the Mission which is collaborating with individuals, institutions and organizations in the three states under its jurisdiction —New York, New Jersey and Connecticut —sent a strong delegation headed by the Deputy Permanent Representative , Ambassador Amadu Koroma to an important outreach at the Inter-faith Council and Masjid Ali of New Jersey.

During the meeting with the Interfaith Council , which was closely coordinated by the Head of Chancery / Minister Plenipotentiary , Mr. Alhusine M. Sesay, Minister Plenipotentiary to the UN, Rev. Leeroy Wilfred Kabs-Kanu and Special Diplomatic Adviser to the International Human Rights Commission U.S/ Africa Corporation , Mr. Foday Mansaray, Ambassador Koroma made a strong appeal to the council for help for the victims of the landslide.

Ambassador Koroma told the council that the priority items needed were housing, beddings, money, food and medicines, among others.

Ambassador Koroma assured the Interfaith Council that whatever they donate will reach the people for which it is intended. He described the modalities which have been put in place in Sierra Leone to ensure that relief supplies were equitably distributed to the victims and their families. THE FULL STATEMENT CAN BE HEARD IN THE VIDEO BELOW.