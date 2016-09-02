Sierra Leonean Students Arrive In China to Pursue PhD, Masters Degrees

China, through the Chinese Scholarship Council (CSC) has admitted forty-nine (49) deserving Sierra Leonean students into various universities for the 2016/2017 academic year.

Amongst them, seven (7) are to pursue PhD courses in different fields, thirty-eight (38) arriving Masters and four (4), to pursue undergraduate Bachelor courses and of the 49, fifteen (15) females.

Two (2), out of the 15 females shall be pursing PhDs, one in Analysis and Management of Economic System at Dalian University of Technology) and the other Applied Economic at Capital University of Economics and Business.

Ten (10) of them shall be pursuing Master’s degrees.

Areas of studies include; Environmental Science and Engineering, Computer and Application Technology, International Relations, Public Health, Clinical Medicine, Public Administration, Applied Economics, Mineral Processing Engineering, Software Engineering, Food Science and Technology, Chemical Engineering, Statistics, Accountancy, Hydrology and Water Resource Engineering and Broadcast and TV Journalism.

The country’s envoy to China, HE Ambassador Alimamy P. Koroma said Sierra Leone was grateful that the Chinese Government continues to help “our government and people in building our human resource capacity.” He admonished those that are direct beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunity.

“China is the place today where people from all over the world including America, Europe come for education and training. So our students here stand to become the great professional students from these other countries after their training in China.”

He said, as an Embassy “we welcome our compatriots and commit ourselves to giving our support to them during the course of their studies and to continue to work with the authorities of the Chinese government.”

The country’s students leader in China, Saidu M. Sesay sees the latest award of scholarships as a plus to Sierra Leone’s human resource base, “especially in increasing the knowledge and experience of those successful students.

Sesay said, the entire student body is thankful to the Chinese Government for the increase in the number of successful students to 49, which “clearly indicates the interest the Chinese government continues to demonstrate towards our country’s development agenda, especially in the area of human resource development.”

He commended the Government of Sierra Leone, through the Ministry of Education for providing the platform for students to pursue high studies abroad, also calling on colleague students to return home after studies and be part of the change process.

China and Sierra Leone continue to enjoy unbroken ties of friendship both at the people-to-people and government (diplomatic) levels.

China is one of Sierra Leone’s strategic development partners. It continues to support the country in a number of sectors, not least infrastructure, health and human resource growth through the annual provision of scholarships to deserving students.

John Baimba Sesay

Information/Press Attaché

Sierra Leone Embassy

People’s Republic of China