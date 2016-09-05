ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION

CATHEDRAL HOUSE

3 GLOUCESTER STREET

FREETOWN

Date: 2nd September, 2016

PRESS RELEASE

ACC INDICTS SIX (6) PERSONS ON VARIOUS CORRUPTION OFFENCES

The Anti-Corruption Commission has charged to court Mark Ivan Babatunde Dixon and Mohamed Alimamy Mansaray employees of the Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Food Security (MAFFS), Samuel Lahai and Julian Carey journalists resident in Bo, and Kelfala Mansaray, a commercial motor driver, on various corruption offences pursuant to the Anti-Corruption Act of 2008.

Mark Ivan Babatunde Dixon and Mohamed Alimamy Mansaray are indicted on One Count each of Misappropriation of Public Property, contrary to section 36 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2008. The former misappropriated Nine Hundred and Eighty (980) bags of Urea fertilizer and Seventeen (17) bags of NPK 15-15-15 fertilizer (50kg) and the latter Eight Hundred and Four (804) bags of Urea fertilizer procured by MAFFS for distribution to local farmers. Mark Ivan Babatunde Dixon is also indicted on One Count of Conspiracy to Commit a Corruption Offence contrary to section 128(1) of the AC Act 2008.

Samuel Lahai and Julian Carey are jointly charged with One Count each of Conspiracy to Commit a Corruption Offence, in which they conspired to impersonate an ACC officer by holding out to staff of the Bo District Education Committee Primary School that Samuel Lahai was an officer of the Commission. Samuel Lahai is also indicted on One Count of impersonating an ACC Officer contrary to section 76 of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2008.

Kelfala Mansaray, a commercial motor driver, is indicted on One Count of Offering an Advantage to a police officer, attached to the Ross Road Police Station as an inducement to abstain from placing him in custody contrary to section 28(1) of the AC Act 2008.

John Nabie, Town Chief of Bumpe Town in the Bumpe Ngao Chiefdom, Bo District is indicted on Two Counts of Soliciting an Advantage and Two Counts of Accepting an Advantage contrary to section 35 (1) of the AC Act of 2008. Nabie demanded and collected monies meant for beneficiaries of the Social Safety Net (SSN) programme.

The Anti-Corruption Commission wishes to reassure the general public that it will at all times continue to strengthen the fight against corruption nationwide.

…………………………………..

KOLONEH SANKOH

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH