More people go to State House to express condolence

BADEA Director General condoles with flooding and mudslide victims
By State House Communication Unit
The Director General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) Dr Sidi Ould Tah has through his senior expert, Project Division Operation Department, extended his heartfelt condolences to victims of the August 14 tragedy. Mr Hany Kamal Fahmy, under the directives of the Director General, is in town to assess not only the damage caused by the August 14 deadly mudslides and flooding but to also know what is required by government to remedy the situation.
As a way of immediate response, Mr Fahmy, on behalf of BADEA Director General, made a pronouncement of USD$250 – 300 thousand dollars as emergency aid grants.
President Koroma thanked the BADEA Director General for dispatching his senior expert to not only come and have first-hand report on the damage caused by the flooding and mudslides but to also know what is required to salvage the current situation.
Giving an update, the president intimated that government is addressing the situation in two folds by first providing standard settlements for the affected persons and at the same time considering to relocate people living in disaster prone areas to avoid further catastrophe. He pointed out that very soon construction of permanent dwelling for affected families will commence. President Koroma also reiterated his thanks and appreciation for the support the institution has been providing for the Government and people of Sierra Leone over the years.
Tony Elumelu mourns with Sierra Leone
By State House Communication Unit
Following the August 14 unprecedented disaster, Tony Elumelu, Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation and Chairman of United Bank for Africa has this afternoon, Wednesday 23 August, met with President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House to express on behalf of himself and staff his sincere condolences to victims of the recent mudslide and flooding.
Prior to his visit, Mr Elumelu sent a letter of condolence to President Koroma and considering the gravity of the tragedy, chairman Elumelu and delegation deemed it necessary to come to Freetown to sympathize and show solidarity with the Government and people of Sierra Leone.
On behalf of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, he made a pronouncement of USD$250,000 and another USD$250,000 on behalf of staff, management and directors of United Bank for Africa (UBA) as emergency aid grants for victims.
President Koroma thanked Mr Elumelu and delegation for coming, saying that he was encouraged by the letter of condolence he sent prior to his arrival. The president reported on the ongoing recovery efforts and the commencement of the construction of permanent settlement for the affected persons. The next target he related, would have to do with the relocation of persons living in disaster prone areas to avoid future catastrophe. At present, he revealed, 494 bodies were discovered and more are feared to be buried in the mud. He once again thanked Tony Elumelu Foundation for the support.
Before arriving at State House, Mr Elumelu joined President Koroma and former Nigerian president General (Rtd.) Olusegun Obasanjo at the Connaught Hospital where they took stock of the conditions of victims affected by the flooding and mudslides.
